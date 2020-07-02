NEPA music to ‘Come Together,’ benefit to help the arts

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Mohegan Sun Arena will host outdoor concerts through the summer but possibly none more important than one local benefit.

In partnership with Geisinger, Gallery of Sound and a slew of local musicians, the ‘Come Together’ concert will directly benefit the F.M. Kirby Center, Karl Hall, The Ritz Theater, The Scranton Cultural Center, The Dietrich Theater, and so many more arts and non-profit organizations.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes takes a look at what this concert means to the local arts community and how to get involved or even just show support by taking in the show.

The story tonight on Eyewitness News at 11 with your full Digital Exclusive only here on PAHomepage.com.