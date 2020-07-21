Manning’s Farmhouse to open in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local, family owned and operated ice cream shop is opening soon on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.





“My brothers and I will be fourth-generation on the farm. We have our five stores locally in Northeastern PA, all in Lackawanna County,” said Kevin Manning.

Kevin Manning and his wife Kacy are co-owners of Manning’s Farmhouse Ice Cream Shop and Manning’s Mobile Catering.

Kevin’s parents, Paul and Jean Manning, along with his two brothers, Brian and Ken, own Manning Farm Dairy in North Abington Township.

“The product we’re serving is not just locally produced, but for those unfamiliar with the farm, everything that our cows eat is grown and planted by us and harvested, and then the cow’s milk from when we milk the cows until the ice cream is made, it does not leave our farm,” said Kevin. “It’s usually on my truck the very next day for deliveries.”

The couple is opening this new Luzerne County location together.

“With the blessing of the farm, we were able to change our name to Manning’s Farmhouse Ice Cream Shop,” said Kacy Manning.

The Manning’s are excited to have a shop in Kingston.

“We were doing a lot of business further south in Luzerne County and it was being very well received and we thought we would try and open up a store down there,” said Kevin.

They originally had a store called “Kevin and Kacy’s Ice Cream Shoppe” on Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, but felt the location wasn’t the best fit.

“We felt like downtown was not the specific location for what we were selling, but we still wanted to stick close to the same area, and that’s what led us to Kingston,” said Kevin Manning.

Kacy Manning feels this new location is better suited for their business.

“What’s really great about our new location is that there’s really, really nice, big free parking lot for our customers, and a nice traffic light so it’s easy in and out of our complex there and it just really felt like the right spot for us,” said Kacy.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the opening date is still to-be-determined.

“Everybody’s been affected so much by this pandemic, including contractors and permitting offices, so we’re just trying to be as patient as we can because everybody’s behind due to this crisis,” said Kacy.

The pandemic has also impacted their mobile catering business. Many of the summer concerts, fairs and events they attend have been canceled.

“Our mobile catering business has really taken a hit this year,” said Kacy.

Despite this, the couple has seen an outpouring of support from the local community.

“It’s just meant a lot to us that we’ve had support for Manning Farm Dairy, and grown out customer base and had the community come out and support local businesses,” said Kacy.

They have also experienced positive feedback from the community about the new store opening.

“The excitement we’ve felt from the Kingston area about our store coming, it’s really hopeful for us that once we get open, that everyone is really looking forward to supporting us and getting really good quality local products,” said Kacy.

For small business owners like Kevin and Kacy, customers choosing to shop local is crucial in times like this.

“I just think that shopping local is more important than ever right now because you’re directly affecting the families in your community by supporting them and supporting their businesses in such a really tough time,” said Kacy.

The new location will serve most of the same products as the other stores in our area.

“We’ll have about 48 flavors of dipping ice cream that they can get in cups or cones, and sundaes and milkshakes. And between 40-45 flavors in the half-gallon prepackaged flavors. We’ll also have all of Manning Farm Dairy’s milk, as well as ice cream cakes and ice cream pies,” said Kacy.

For more information on the opening, visit their Facebook page.