Luzerne County grandfather builds backyard “Corona-Coaster”

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Richard Wienches, 70, of Hazle Township, decided to get creative during his time at home through the pandemic.

He built a remote controlled roller coaster, that he calls ‘The Corona-Coaster’ in his own backyard for his grandchildren. He began construction in December and finished the entire project in May.

The coaster takes up about half of his backyard, and is also decorated for the children.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on this story in a Digital Exclusive.