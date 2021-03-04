Locals frustrated with heavy truck traffic on Lackawanna County residential street

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Residents on one street in Lackawanna County say they’re fed up with the heavy truck traffic on their street.

“I live here, and it’s a hassle, it’s all the time, 24/7, truck after truck,” said Austin Vanwert, Resident of Third Avenue.

Vanwert is one of those residents. He says the trucks can’t cross Elm Street Bridge due to a 15-ton weight limit, so they take Third Avenue.

“Even on people’s days off they drive by, and it’s super loud, wakes everybody up, even when I’m trying to pull onto the street, they’re so big,” said Vanwert.

PennDOT says the Elm Street Bridge that runs over the Lackawanna River is set to be replaced, which will alleviate the current weight restrictions. But that isn’t projected to be completed until 2024.

“This is something that we’re gonna have to work on. The real solution is the new bridge, which isn’t gonna happen overnight, and I don’t know what the answer is for Third Avenue,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti (D) Scranton.

Cognetti and members of Scranton City Council discussed the issue in a meeting back in February. One resident told Eyewitness News he counted 83 trucks in one day.

“This street has gone from a quiet, residential street now to a NASCAR-type situation where trucks are barreling up and down at all hours of the day,” said Bill Gaughan, Scranton City Council President.

A Special City Council Meeting was slated for Thursday to address Third Avenue but it was not open to the public. Eyewitness News will release more information when it becomes available.