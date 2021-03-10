Local students hold drive to help women in need

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Three local high school students are teaming up to support the women of their community. Abby Kim, Lauren Finlay, and Katherine Sailor are participating in a national cause called “HerDrive”. The girls first heard about the drive through TikTok.

“We wanted to give back to the community and obviously with the pandemic it was really hard to do it because you couldn’t find a lot of opportunities. So one day I was scrolling and one of their videos popped up about their program and explaining it and I called Abby and I called Cat and I was like guys this is a really great thing to do,” Lauren Finlay, a sophomore at Wyoming Seminary, said.

HerDrive is collecting hygiene and other basic necessities women might need like pads, tampons, dental care items, masks, and more. The items will be donated to the Women with Children Program at Misericordia University. Currently there are 16 women part of the program.

“The program was a smaller one compared to the other organizations we were thinking of donating to. And we thought that we could make a bigger changes with them and help most of the people there,” Abby Kim, a sophomore at Wyoming Seminary, said.

Finlay says people don’t always think to donate their used bras, or unused sanitary products. The goal for the drive is to fight period poverty.

“You don’t think about it every single day, where we all have access to these things but it’s hard to imagine not having that access. I mean when you think about periods, it’s a necessity to have something to help you with it, and everyone goes through it,” Kim said.

The sophomores say they already have 40 people who are donating items. People can drop off items at a designated location, or the three will collect the items through a contact-less system.

“If they get in contact with us, we can send them the form they can send out, which they fill out they can pick a date date and the email, a way to contact them. And then from there we’ll get in touch with them and they have to place it outside, a location on the form. And then we’ll come by and pick it up,” Catherine Ziegler, a sophomore at Wyoming Seminary, said.

The drive will be held from March 13th until April 16th. For drop-off locations or how to request a pick up, click here.