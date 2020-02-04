Digital Exclusive: Local powerlifter going for gold to raise money for charity

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Wilkes-Barre’s Patrick Hall has been invited to a national powerlifting competition in Nashville, Tennessee in May. It’s hosted by the Relentless group and benefits the Hopekids organization. That is a charity event to raise funds children with chronic diseases.

“We started in 2001, in Phoenix, Arizona,” said Hopekids president Josh Taylor. “We provide an ongoing calendar of events and activities in a unique and powerful support community for families that have a child with a life-threatening medical condition.”

Eight years ago Hopekids started the Relentless lifting meets in Minnesota and this is the first time they are expanding to a second in the Music City.

“It builds relationships, changes lives and serves god by uniting strong men and women with even stronger children and that’s the focus we have,” he added.

Each invited lifter is paired up with a Hopekids family that will be at the competition, cheering on personal records and literally tons of lifting — creating a unique event.

“To do what I do is a blessing in itself,” said Hall. “To see that I can not only showcase what I can do, represent who I am, where I come from and the people who support me — but I can also help someone else out, in the process.”

Hall has competed far and wide with his strengths, having a love for ‘the big three’ since stumbling into the sport. Squat, bench and today’s training — deadlift.



Patrick Hall deadlifts 715 lbs. twice while training for the Relentless competition in Tennessee, in May.

Being part of a competition that gives back, he’s aiming for some major personal bests.

“My best is 915 [for deadlift] in competition,” he noted. “I don’t think that’s enough. Aiming for 1,000 kilogram total. That’s 2,205 pounds between the three lifts. I have no doubt. I have 15 weeks to put it together.”

While the intensity is there to lift more and more, Hall is using that mentality to give back.

“I have a lot of friends , coworkers that have family members with chronic diseases,” he said. “I just think this is a good opportunity for me to jump in and be able to help somebody else out. My personal goal is to raise $1,000 to give to these families because I’ve always been the guy to go the extra mile. I feel like I should do that here.”

That’s $500 more than the event requires lifters to raise with their entry, but Hall says it’s nothing new when it comes to his take in the gym and beyond.

“That’s all it is in this sport,” Hall said. “What you put out, you get back. That’s what we’re doing here.”

Hall is particularly looking forward to helping raise funds for those families with children who have been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

With about 30,000 people in United States living with cystic fibrosis, it is considered a rare disease. Its rarity contributes to staggering treatment costs. According to an Australian medical study, the average annual healthcare cost for treating CF is $15,571. That’s a lifetime cost of over $300,000.