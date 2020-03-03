Local pharmacy, dental office experiencing supply shortage

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Local pharmacies are experiencing a shortage of masks and hand sanitizer as people continue to buy supplies amid coronovirus fears.

To help customers, Tom DePietro, of DePietro’s Pharmacy, is going to do a Facebook live video on how to make hand sanitizer at home. DePietro says he has tried to call the pharmacy’s supplier but was told they were back-ordered. He also said he noticed an increase in people pre-ordering prescriptions for months at a time.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Rizzo at Electric City Dentistry says they are also experiencing a shortage of masks. The dentistry was only able to get three boxes (about 150 masks in total) per week.

