Local man holds sale of thousands of records

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “There’s so much secreted away, you know, on these disks. They’re just waiting for someone to play them again and bring them back to life,” Benjamin Willis of Bloomsburg said.

Under the carport off behind 2 West 10th Street in Bloomsburg lies a record collector’s dream – over 2,000 records filled with music from the ’30s to the ’70s. That collection belongs to Benjamin Willis, who is now selling the albums.

“I’ve got too many to enjoy. You know, it’s like I’ve been collecting these for 20 years-plus. I’ve been as good a steward of them as I can be. It’s time for someone else to have some enjoyment out of them ’cause I’ve got way too many to listen to at this point,” Willis said.

Willis tells Eyewitness News that his grandfather introduced him to record collecting at age 14, and he’s being doing it ever since.

“Since then it’s just been a slow process you know, I grab one or two here. I go out the Salvation Army and see what they have there and pick through, pick through, pick through,” Willis said.

He says the magic of records is the fact that they are analog rather than digital. He calls records a physical representation of music.

“This is a one-to-one, you are literally taking audio, and turning that motion into the motion of a needle, inscribing that on a blank disc, and reversing that to bring the music back,” Willis said.

Willis held an outdoor sale last weekend, but because of its popularity…

“Well, I guess I’m holding another weekend, give more people a chance” Willis said.

The records are sold $1 to $2 a piece, and the sale will begin from sunrise to about 5 p.m.