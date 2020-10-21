Local Halloween events in our area

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Bethel man has been cited for multiple traffic violations after his trailer hauling bees tipped over on I-81, Friday. Officials say Lamar Wenger, 44, was relocating his bees to a location in Rome, Pennsylvania.

"As he was travelling there, he failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway, which, the trailer not being the load or the weight not being evenly distributed, caused the trailer to get a little bit out of control," Trooper David Peters, a Trooper First Class Public Information Officer, said.