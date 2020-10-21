Local Halloween events in our area

The leaves are changing, the temperatures are dropping and that means Halloween is right around the corner. Below you’ll find a list of activities to do all the way until Halloween.
Carbon County
- Great Pocono Pumpkin Patch, October 21st. Begins at 9 a.m. Pick pumpkins, hayrides, games, gourd launching, pedal carts, fun houses, hay maze, corn crib, toy duck races, live animals, fire pits.
- The Haunting at the Waldorf Hotel, Waldorf Estate of Fear. October 23rd through October 24th; October 30th through October 31st. Waldorf Hotel, City of Horrors, Zombie Escape Room.
- Pocono Witches’ Festival and Ball, Split Rock Resort in Lake Harmony, PA. October 23rd through October 25th. 7 p.m. Returning in 2020 Bigger & Better! The Pocono Witches’ Festival & Ball is three days in October that celebrates Halloween, the Witches Way.
Lackawanna County
- Thrill the World 2020 at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. Begins at 5 p.m. Thrill the World is a global fundraising event, held on the same date/time around the world in attempt to break the World Record for the “Largest Simultaneous Dance to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller!'”
- Classic Trunk N Treat, Begins at 2 p.m. at the Moosic Alliance Community Church. A classic spin on your trunk and treat experience. Come see some classic cars along with getting some candy for the kiddos! Apple cider and donuts will also be given out.
Lehigh County
- Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Glow Festival. 5 p.m. October 23rd at Slatington Airport in Slatington, PA. LVA Hot Air is hosting a safe socially distanced Halloween-themed Balloon Glow & Trick or Treat Fest sponsored by EF Laudenslager propane.
- 2nd Annual Halloween Bash Model Show in Allentown, PA. Begins virtually at 9 a.m. Judging starts at 1 p.m.
- Ghost Walk at the Emmaus Triangle. Begins at 7 p.m. South Mountain Haunts tour of Emmaus Main Street and nearby locations. Guided by a costumed storyteller, the tour stops at a number of historic sites that have reports of hauntings and other strange legacies. Reservations required.
- Community Drive-Through Trunk or Treat, Begins at 1 p.m. at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Join us for our FREE Drive Through Trunk or Treat on October 24 from 1-3 p.m. at Schnecksville Fire Department. No reservation required. To keep everyone safe, we ask that you remain in your vehicle with the windows down as you drive through. Treats will be brought to your car as you slowly drive by the trunks.
- Virtual Halloween Costume Zoom Storytime at Lower Macungie Library Begins at 10:30 a.m. Join us for a not-so-spooky Halloween Storytime – LIVE on Zoom! Wear your costume and listen to some stories, rhymes, and songs about our favorite October event. Online registration required.
- Allentown Trick or Treat. Begins at 6 p.m. Goes until 8 p.m.
- Hocus Poe-Cus: A Virtual Halloween Performance. Begins at 8 p.m. in Allentown. Star of the Day and members of the Arts Community perform dramatic readings of some of Poe’s greatest works including The Raven, Annabel Lee, The Cask of Amontillado, The Tell-Tale Heart.
- Virtual Halloween Dot Painting Workshop at the Banana Factory in Bethlehem. Begins at 7 p.m. Unwind from a busy week and get spooky with this Halloween skull! No experience needed, we’ll show you how anyone can create this fun dot painting project. All supplies/materials will be provided, just bring your creativity and join us online for an evening with artistic flair. Please note this class will be held virtually via Zoom. Participants will receive instructions for picking up included supply kit and Zoom link prior to the class date.
- Tatamy Borough Trick or Treat in Allentown. Begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Rain or shine.
- Halloween Congo Dance Party at Good Jake’s Restaurant in Coopersburg, PA. Begins at 6 p.m. Guest Fran Mayville on Congo Drums.
Luzerne County
- Trick or Treat Thursdays (Virtual) Begins at 9 a.m. October 22nd at the Wyoming Free Library. Join us on Facebook Live a reading of A Very Witchy Spelling Bee by George Shannon.
- Hazle Township’s Trail of Treats at Hazle Township’s Community Park. Begins at 11 a.m.
- 1st Annual Hazle Township’s Trail of Treats at Community Park. This is a Social Distancing OUTDOOR Family-Fun Event.
- Haunted Moonlite at the Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming. Begins at 8 p.m. A spine chilling production by: Christopher Thomas and the Scream Team. $15 per carload. For the first time ever the Moonlite Drive-in will present a night full of terror, screams and fright. Watch an original feature and see what awaits you in the dark. This is NOT for the faint of heart! Watch this original short film, while ghost and goblins, zombies and ghouls and other creatures of the night surround your car. Who will you see out your window?
- Halloween PAW-RADE at Frances Slocum State Park in Wyoming, PA. Begins at 2 p.m. Goes until 4 p.m.
Lycoming County
- Virtual Literary Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Begins at 9 a.m. October 20th at the James V. Brown Library. Get into the fall spirit by decorating a pumpkin to look like or represent your favorite book or book character! Starting on Monday, October 5th, pumpkin photos can be emailed to: Miss Tracey at ttillett@jvbrown.edu ttillett@jvbrown.edu. The deadline for entering and emailing photographs of your decorated pumpkins is Friday, October 30th.
- Feelin’ Witchy Pallet, Wine & Design in Williamsport, PA Begins at 6:30 p.m. No artistic talent needed because we show you step by step how to complete your 2 hour masterpiece. Ages 16+. We will start on time so please arrive 15 minutes early to sign in and get yourself situated.
- Community Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat at Community Church at Cogan Station, Williamsport, PA. Join us at CCCS for a Community Fall Fest and our yearly Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. We will have food, refreshments, family games and of course lots of CANDY!
Monroe County
- Barrett Township Halloween ‘Reverse’ Parade. Begins at 2 p.m. at the former Barrett Elementary Center in Cresco, PA. Join us for our annual Halloween Parade this year with a twist… a reverse parade! The floats will be stationary & YOU will be driving thru all the fun!
Northampton County
- Kids Halloween Craft (virtual), October 20th through October 24th. Begins at 9 a.m. at the Northampton Area Public Library. Get in the Halloween spirit with our kid’s craft! Supplies available for pick up October 19th through October 24th. No registration is required, supplies are limited.
- Ghosts of Historic Bethlehem, October 22nd through October 25th; October 29th through October 31st. Begins at 4:30 p.m. Deluxe overnight accommodates for two,“Mystery & History Tour” with Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites to explore the Colonial Industrial Quarters and the ghosts of Historic Bethlehem (4:30 p.m., outdoor tour), private dinner to learn about the hotel history (6 p.m.), behind the scenes tour of the hotel to learn about the friendly guests and where they reside in the hotel (7:30 p.m.). Advance reservations required.
- Friendly Spirits of Hotel Bethlehem, October 22nd through October 25th; October 29th through October 31st. Begins 6 p.m. Dinner in a private room and learn the history of the hotel (6 p.m.); tour (7:30 p.m.). Participants must be 12 and over. “Mystery & History Tour” with Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites to explore the Colonial Industrial Quarters and the ghosts of Historic Bethlehem (this is an outdoor tour) available at 4:30 p.m.; $15.
- Room With a Boo, October 22nd through October 25th; October 29th through October 31st. An overnight stay in room 932, the most peculiar record of paranormal activity for hotel guest rooms, private “behind the scenes” tour of the hotel to learn about the friendly guests and where they reside in the hotel, dinner for two in the Tap Room. Advance reservations required.
- Family Night: Creatures of the Night Hike at the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center, Nazareth, PA. Begins at 6:30 p.m. Stroll through the woods and fields in search for nocturnal creatures. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight. Registration required.
- Kids on the Canal- Trick or Treat at the Canal, Begins at 11:30 a.m. at the National Canal Museum in Easton, PA. Come to the museum in full costume, decorate some pumpkins, and take part in our Trick or Treat at the Canal Event. Go from station to station collecting candy and finding facts out about life on the canal in the 1800s. If you get all of the answers there is a reward for you to take home and enjoy. Can’t wait to see all of the little ghouls and goblins on the canal.
Northumberland County
- Halloween Paper Circuits Craft at the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury, PA. October 28th. Starts at 4 p.m. Halloween Paper Circuits Craft Ages 6 and Up Participants will get to use copper tape, LED lights and batteries to make their very own glowing Halloween picture.
- Spyglass Rocks Halloween at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury, Pa. Begins at 2 p.m. Black Reign – The American Black Sabbath Experience Kings of Rock – The Alice Cooper Tribute Details and tickets coming soon!
Union County
- Mifflinburg Ghost Tour at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. 1 p.m. Mifflinburg boasts a rich history in buggy-making, yet there is also a strong presence of some very active ghosts “living” among us. Join the Buggy Museum for a 1.5 mile walking tour of some of the most haunted houses and businesses in Mifflinburg! All tours leave from the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 598 Green Street.
- Virtual Halloween Chemistry Show at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Begins at 6 p.m. Experience the wonder of puking pumpkins with the Bucknell University Chemistry Department’s annual Halloween Chemistry Show (virtual). In partnership with the Bucknell University Chemistry Department and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, families are invited to a Halloween Chemistry Show on Tuesday, October 27th at 6 p.m.
Wayne County
Storytelling Dinner at The Settlers Inn in Hawley PA. Begins at 6 p.m. Our annual Storytelling Dinner is back at The Settlers Inn, Halloween weekend October 30th and 31st. Join us for a magical night featuring Storyteller Neil Genzlinger & friends, a family style farm to table meal under the heated tents surrounded by live music and Grant’s Woods aglow with pumpkins.