Local campground owner raises $40,000 for Make a Wish

HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Janet Lightner of Hollenback Township has been holding fundraisers for the Make a Wish Foundation for about 36 years. This year is Make a Wish’s 40th anniversary, and to commemorate it she wanted to raise $40,000 dollars.

On Saturday, she had raised about $36,000 with the help of neighbors and campers. She says the Melania Trump campaign event, held across the street from her campground (Moyers Grove Campground), helped her raise the remaining $4,000 as people used the campground for parking and socializing after the event.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on this story in an Eyewitness News Digital Exclusive.