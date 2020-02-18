Local business prints special t-shirts for Saint Patrick’s Day

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Valentine’s Day has come and gone, next up on a lot of people’s radar is St. Patrick’s Day.

One local business is getting their green gear ready for the festivities. This year there’s a few special twists.

Kevin’s Worldwide has called the “Electric City” home for the last 25 years and will continue a tradition of specially printed shirts for the holiday.

