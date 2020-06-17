Local boy on a mission to raise money for first responders

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Brian Lyons of Plymouth is an 11 year old boy with autism. He has been on a mission to raise money for first responders.







Lyons has gone as far as raising $10,000 for the Elm Hill Hose Company #3 in Plymouth which allowed them to buy the Jaws of Life.

Last year, Luzerne County Council dubbed July 12th Brian Lyons Day in his honor for all he has done for the community.

This year Brian hopes to raises even more money; $20,000 is his goal.

Recognizing that due to COVID-19 volunteer firefighters will not be able to hold fundraisers, he wants to raise that money and spread it around to as many of the first responders in Luzerne County as he can.

If you would like to make a donation you can visit Brian’s Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/BrianLyonsJrFireChief/ (Brian Lyon’s Page to all of his community work.)

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2917393165023576/1153883041639615/ (Donation Page)