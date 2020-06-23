Lackawanna County libraries set for reopening Wednesday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) It’s good news for bookworms in Lackawanna County as Albright Memorial, Lackawanna Children’s, Nancy K. Holmes, Abington Community and Taylor Community libraries will reopen to the public on Wednesday.

Librarians say they are excited to finally open their doors.

“We never expected anything to stretch out this far, we really didn’t and I don’t think we knew what to expect in the beginning,” Jeanie Sluck, Director of Taylor Community Library told Eyewitness News.

The regional libraries all have similar precautions in place for reopening day and beyond. All books will not be able to go back to their shelf for 72 hours after they are returned, patrons are expected to social distance from each other and are required to wear masks. There is also a time limit during which people can browse for books at some libraries and fewer computers will be available for use.

“We also removed all of our fabric chairs, like task chairs, that are typically with our computers,” Sany Longo, Director of Abington Community Library said. “We removed those and replaced them with hard surface chairs so they’re easy to clean.”

Librarians say things will be different in terms of finding books. Scott Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Albright Memorial Library says the stacks there are too narrow to conform to social distancing guidelines.

“Now it’s going back to the way it was 50 years ago where if you want something from the stacks, we have to get it for you which we’re happy to do,” Thomas said.

The book club will have a different setting this summer as it will be held outside.

“I said to the people in my group, please bring a chair, a nice comfortable chair, and we’re going to go out there and we’re going to be able to discuss the book that we haven’t discussed since March and hopefully everybody is going to be able to remember what it was about,” Sluck said.

Lackawanna County is still in the ‘yellow’ phase of reopening on Tuesday but will be transitioning to ‘green’ on Friday although library employees say it won’t affect precautions taken in libraries.