Digital Exclusive: Lackawanna County dairy farm turns 100

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local dairy farm is celebrating its 100th year.

Jean Manning’s husband Paul and his family have been running Manning Farm Dairy since 1920. He says it started with just a few cows.

In 1939 the farm started bottling milk. Manning says they don’t know the exact date of the farm’s opening but that it opened in the year of 1920.

To this day, you can find 3 generations of the family working on the farm. Eyewitness News spoke with Julia Manning, Jean Manning’s granddaughter, who says it’s incredible to be able to grow up surrounded by her ancestry.

