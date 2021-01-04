King of Kings Gyros to move to new location

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — King of Kings Gyros has been on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre for 10 years, but now its walls are bare. On the front doors, a moving sign.

“It’s gonna hit me. Probably Wednesday when we’re not there anymore. I’ve been working here for 10 years,” Jason Negron, co-owner of King of Kings Gyros, said.

But the shop isn’t going too far. Jason and his brother Eric are moving their popular gyro shop to a bigger space, combining it with their other eatery The Cheesesteak Factory.

It’ll serve both kinds of specialty foods. Negron tells Eyewitness News the Cheesesteak Factory closed down in March because it was just too difficult to manage both restaurants during a pandemic. He says the gyro spot took a slight hit as bars closed down, but the main factor that went into the decision to move was their rent.

“It was getting way too much. Our rent has probably tripled since we got there 10 years ago so,” Negron said.

This isn’t the first bump the restaurants have faced. The Cheesesteak Factory closed in 2018 due to employee theft.

“We’re used to ups and downs, I mean, we get knocked down but we get right back up and try again,” Negron said.

King of Kings Gyros will close for good on Wednesday, but the shop’s unique setting has been salvaged. The hundreds of post-its customers stuck on the walls have been moved to the new location.

“We have to bring them over. It’s a whole history over the years. I just found a post-it from 2012. I was like wow like I have to. Plus there’s memories… people got engaged. They met – one post-it was I found my wife here at the Gyro. So it’s a lot of history for everyone,” Negron said.

The King of Kings Gyros and Cheesesteak Factory will have its grand opening on Wednesday.