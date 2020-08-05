Hazleton FunFest gets green light for September

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Good news for festival lovers! While many events have been cancelled, Hazleton’s FunFest will still be held.

“In a reimagined way, we’ve been able to keep the elements of FunFest and still have it in a safe way,” Mary Malone, President and CEO of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, said.

This year, the event will be held September 12th and 13th. While there will be no vendors, FunFest’s classics will return.

Peace Love Chalk will be take place on the sidewalks of Broad Street, and people will be able to draw in designated spots. The Quaker City String Band, a favorite for FunFest goers, will play in the parade once again.

But this year, instead of continuing on a 2-mile stretch, the parade will travel through Hazleton on a flatbed truck so people can enjoy the music from their homes. Finally, people can vote for the inaugural Hometown Heroes through the event’s Facebook page.

Although the event will be different this year, the President and CEO of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce says it still is important that it’s held.

“People are still hungry for those type of community events and this was the best way we could think of to in fact still do that,” Malone said.

For 42 years the event has brought the community together, and organizers are glad they are able to do it again this year.

“It means a place where friends meet friends. When it first got started, a lot of people use it almost like a hometown homecoming. Where people who would be away or moved away from the area and came back for the weekend or one of the days and get together,” Andy Piskel, a member of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, said.

Amy Fayock has attended FunFest since childhood. She says while the slight uptick of coronavirus cases in Luzerne County makes her nervous, she’s glad to see the slow return to normalcy in a city hit especially hard.

“But I just think that they need options of something to do to get out of the house. However they want to just make it safer maybe? Just distance people a little bit more would be probably a good thing,” Fayok said.

Malone says they are prepared to cancel the reimagined FunFest for safety if need be, but she hopes they won’t have to.