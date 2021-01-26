Gov. Wolf, Acting Sec. of Health Alison Beam provide COVID-19 vaccine rollout update

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam gave an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania.

“The highest priority for all of us right now is ensuring that we have an efficient and equitable and quick distribution of our vaccines, as quick as we can possibly make it,” Governor Wolf said.

According to Governor Wolf, the biggest challenge the state is facing is a shortage of doses from the federal government.

“We have received about 1.5 million vaccinations, and since it’s a two-shot cycle, that means we have enough for basically 750,000 Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “At this point we have a need for eight million vaccines.”

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam says there are over four million people in the 1A category in the state, which includes those most at-risk or working in critical workforces.

“These are the people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 and are more likely to die from it. If we can get them vaccinated quickly, we can save lives,” Beam said.

Last week the 1A category was expanded to include all individuals 65 and older and ages 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions.

“The idea was to look at need, and then to make sure we do everything we can to take whatever supply we have to get it in the arms of people who need it,” Governor Wolf said.

Vaccine providers are reporting they’ve administered nearly 738,000 doses, and the state is expected to get an additional 143,275 doses this week.

“The most important thing for Pennsylvanians to remember is that vaccine providers are working as quickly as possible to vaccinate you,” Beam said.