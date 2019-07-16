Digital Exclusives: Wonderful World of Water Camp

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Water you up to this summer? For the kids participating in the wonderful world of water camp in Wilkes-Barre, they’ll be spending plenty of time outdoors learning all about the ins-and-outs of H2O.

“As we go through the week we’re learning more about riparian zones, watersheds, the impacts that – things we do on land and how it impacts the water,” Susan Turcmanovich said.

It’s been fifteen years since the camp started, but this is its first year in Wilkes-Barre, where it operates out of the Downtown Arts Building on North Franklin Street. While there are similar camps held statewide, Susan Turcmanovich, the External Affairs Manager at Pennsylvania American Water, says being in the Wyoming Valley is a plus because the Susquehanna River is just a few blocks away.

“We’re gonna be spending a lot of time there this week. So by teaching them about where their water comes from and how important it is. They’re learning that everything they do can impact the watershed and the Susquehanna River,” she said.

Kids will venture to nearby rivers and forests and even go fishing to learn about the environment around them. The camp is only four days long, but the knowledge the kids learn sticks.

“Kids are really great in the fact that everything they learn, they’re going to take home. So if mom or dad or brother or sister are brushing their teeth, and using too much water, they’re gonna remind them to turn their water off. They’re gonna remind their family to conserve, and they’re going to remember that maybe they need to recycle and watch where they threw things so that things don’t get into our watershed,” she said.

The Wonderful World of Water Camp runs Monday through Thursday this week.