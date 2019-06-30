Digital Exclusive: Throop Celebrates 125 Years

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The borough of Throop marks its 125th anniversary with a bang.​ ​

The Throop Quasquicentennial or 125th-anniversary celebration includes live music, food, fair rides, and novelty items. Andy Hegedus, the chairman of the Throop Borough Quasquicentennial Committee, says it’s the perfect way to celebrate the borough’s history.​ ​

“We know we’re supporting and respecting the history of the past 25 years but we’re looking forward to the next 125 years. About people, pride, and progress of the borough of Throop,”​ Hegedus said.

Hegedus was born and raised in the town and says participating in the event is his way to show his love for his roots.

“Being born and raised in the town. Life-long resident. My family has been here many many years. I love the borough of Throop. I serve as the Throop Borough fire chief appointed by counsel. Means everything to me. And I wanted to give back to the community,” Hegedus said.​

​ But there’s another goal to the event. Joe Tropiak, the mayor of Throop, says he is trying to get as many people as he can to sign a petition for Throop to get its own zip code.

“Our current zip code is 18512, and it also is shared with the city of Dunmore and Scranton. And there’s constant errors where they get our mail, we get our mail … their mail,”​ Tropiak said. ​ “We’re closer than ever with this issue. Many years ago we tried and fought for it. But it’s really to give Throop its own identity. So whether you walk into the UPS store, and you tell them 18512, they don’t say is it Throop or Dunmore or Scranton. It’s Throop.”​

​ If the petition passes, Throop’s new zip code will be 18513. The community will receive the decision on July 1st. The Throop Quasquicentennial will end on Sunday evening. All the proceeds benefit the groups taking part in the event themselves.