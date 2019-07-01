Digital Exclusive: Funeral For A Hero

TRUCKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A large crowd turns out in Trucksville as Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department said goodbye to one of their best and bravest.

Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Erik Sowga passed, unexpectedly, at the young age of 43, last week.

He wore many hats–Navy veteran, corrections officer, firefighter, husband and father. Hundreds made their way to the United Methodist church in Trucksville to pay their respects and say goodbye to someone who has served their community in many ways.

Shavertown Fire Chief Gary Beisel worked with Sowga as his assistant for the last 16 years.

“It was very hard for our department. Like I say, Erik’s been around for 29 years–he’s done more than just fight fires,” said Beisel. “He’s worked breakfasts, he’s helped others–he’s done for us.”

Beisel is glad to see the turnout for the intimate event because he knows Sowga would have gone out of his way to do the same for anyone else.

“Erik was just that type of person. He would do anything for anyone and he gave everything to his community, his country, his family and that’s the only thing we can say.”

He adds that the full details and formal ceremony were an absolute necessity to send off a hero, properly.

“This needed to happen–not just for his family, but for the members of this organization as well,” said Beisel. “When a person sacrifices for their community for that long a period of time and–just the things that he’s done for this community, he won the medal of valor for rescuing a woman’s life. You just have to memorialize a person like that. You can’t just let them go.”

A community that was touched by Sowga’s actions may be saying goodbye, but he’ll never be forgotten.

“We did what we thought needed to be done for him and I just hope that he rests in peace and he appreciates the thing that’s happened here. I hope he saw us all because we’re here for him. We’ll be here for his family for eternity.”

Sowga leaves behind a wife and three children, but his extended family includes those in attendance and more–because like Beisel says, ‘he was just that kind of guy.’