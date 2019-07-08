Digital Exclusive: Flash Flooding in Luzerne County

Saturday evening, streets were flooded with rainwater. But barely a day later, it looks like nothing happened at all.

Luzerne County was hit by flash floods yesterday. Raymond Rosa, who lives in Wilkes-barre city, says he was driving home on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard when the rain began.

“But as I got like halfway in, it just kept rising. The water was just like way higher than it’s ever been,” he said.

Rosa took a video of the flooding because he was surprised at how high the water was. He turned off the flooded street to a street that was easier to drive through.

“I just got out of there as quickly as I could. If I would have continued down Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, I wouldn’t have made it,” he said.

Ray Elick, Captain of the Kingston Fire Department, says that people should avoid driving through flooded areas. If that’s not possible, then it’s better to keep driving and not slow down because the water will cover the exhaust pipe and cause the car to stall.

“Kingston Wilkes-Barre area, an event like yesterday where we had like four inches of rain within a half an hour, storm drains just cannot handle that volume so they back up and the low-lying intersections flood. And we get called to barricade those intersections, and unfortunately people insist on driving around those barricades and they stall and…” he said.

Elick says that if a car does get stalled, the only option the driver has is to wait for the water levels to go back to normal.

“As long as we deem that there’s no dire emergency, basically we’re just gonna have you wait in the car and you’re gonna have to wait until the water recedes and we’re gonna have to push your vehicle to the side and we’re going to have to call a tow truck,” he said.