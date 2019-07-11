Digital Exclusives: Boscov’s Christmas in July

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christmas may seem like a long way away, but you can celebrate Christmas in July, a month-long donation drive aimed to help those in need. Irene Kelly, a regional public relations manager at Boscov’s, says it’s Boscov’s sixth year participating in the drive.

“It’s really successful. We do a food drive, as you see. And we have a tree. And you take an ornament off the tree. It’s usually underwear for men or white socks for men,” she said.

According to Kelly, homeless veterans and those with financial difficulties are in desperate need of socks and underwear. All donations go to Saint Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre. She says on Tuesday, the Boscov’s donation bin was overflowing with food donations.

“It was so packed. It was all over the place and in my office,” she said.

Other organizations, such as Eyewitness News and PPL, have partnered to make the drive happen. Kelly says the donations are crucial to help those who have financial difficulties.

“Some people just can’t afford to buy things. Everybody’s living on a budget. Especially if they’re only making minimum wage, they’re married, maybe both people are working. They have children. They just don’t have extra money,” she said.

Food donations are especially important because they go towards helping families who cannot afford three meals a day.

“A lot of children don’t eat breakfast and lunch at home because they usually get that in school. So a meal is skipped. Their two meals are skipped. So they get it at the soup kitchen,” she said.

Those who wish to donate can go to any of the Boscov’s locations in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, and Pottsville and ask for the Christmas in July donation bin. People can also go to any register in a store and fill out a pin-up with their name and donate a dollar. The money goes to Saint Vincent de Paul soup kitchen as well.

“Christmas in July. I know they think ‘oh it’s crazy’. It’s six months. It is six months but when you think of all the kids who really don’t get to eat, maybe they only get one meal a day, this saves them,” Kelly said.