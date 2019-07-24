Digital Exclusive: Women Empowered By Science Camp

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The girls at this camp aren’t just grooving to the music, they’re digging into the science of it.

The Women Empowered By Science, or W.E.B.S. camp is being held at Wilkes University this week. The campers get a chance to indulge their curiosity in all sorts of scientific topics, such as robotics, oil spills, neuroscience, physics, biology, and chemistry. Holly Jones, the student coordinator of the camp, says the camp encourages the girls to pursue careers in S.T.E.M. fields.

“We teach them that it’s not just a boys club out there. It’s the time for the girls to step up and take their chance in the light,” Jones said.

“I wanna be a neurosurgeon when I grow up. And yesterday there was an event where we did neuroscience, and I was totally amazed by it and everything,” 14-year-old Mia Adajar said.

Jones first began to attend the camp in sixth grade. She says her experience in the camp influenced her into selecting her major, biology. One of the goals of the W.E.B.S. camp is to create a learning experience filled with hands-on activities. On Wednesday, some of the campers took a class on the physics of dance.

“Students don’t often understand how science relates to dance so this is a fun chance for them to see momentum, where your force comes from, and velocity,” Lynne Esgro, a faculty member of the musical theater department, said.

“I came back because I like the science aspect of it, and I like how it’s not just, you’re just doing science. You’re adding the fun element to it,” Ellen Wilkinson, a returning camper, said.

The camp also teaches the girls about real-world applications for what they learn in the lab.

“I know when I was in camp, the B.P. oil spill happened two years before I did the experiment. Now the B.P. oil spill is history for them, and some of them had never even heard about it until the camp this year,” Jones said.

Wilkes University hosts the camp every year during the last week of July.