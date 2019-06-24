Digital Exclusive: Wolfpack Cheerleading Team Needs New Uniforms

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY – (WBRE/WYOU) The Wolfpack Cheerleading team showed their spirit today as they raise money for new uniforms.

The team housed their fundraiser at the Turkey Hill Gas Station in Wilkes-Barre.

As G.A.R. Memorial, Myers, and Coughlin high schools consolidate into one school, their respective cheerleading teams also unite as one group.

Trinity Caballero, a senior member on the team, says the new school is not funding the merged cheerleading team for their gear.

“They consider us a club at this point. We are not considered as a sport,” Caballero said.

Not being considered a sport has taken a toll on the team.

“We honestly just found that it’s very hard for all the cheerleaders to be able to pay for the uniforms and it’s pretty pricey so we said you know hey why not go do a coin drop and just ask our community for some type of help,” Caballero said.

The new uniforms and gear can cost up to two hundred dollars. The girls also have to pay to go to cheerleading camp to get additional training, which costs three hundred dollars, leaving a total of five hundred dollars to raise.

“We’re doing what’s called a coin drop. We just basically ask for anything – pennies, quarters. Anything helps at this point,” Caballero said.

Serena Mcdermott, whose daughter is part of the team, says some girls have faced quitting due to the financial difficulties.

“Not everybody can afford this. And it breaks your heart to hear that a child you know can’t do a sport because they cannot afford it. I would rather see my daughter cheer or play football than see them out on the streets doing god only knows what. So this is really good for them,” Mcdermott said.

Mcdermott also says that sending the girls to cheerleading camp is vital to their team bonding skills and performance.

“Camp is such a great experience for these girls. It’s a great bonding experience. It’s a great learning experience. We learn our stunts, we learn about each other,” Mcdermott said.

Caballero says that their cheerleading team is important because it brings the energy to games and matches.

“Everyone sees us, you know, jumping around, happy. With the energy. So it makes them want to come and support, just support their schools in general,” Caballero said.

The Wolfpack Cheerleading team plans to hold more fundraisers until their training camp begins in August.

The team also has a GoFundMe page for anyone interested in donating.

