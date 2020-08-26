Digital Exclusive: Wide load slows traffic, attracts spectators

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Traffic in Dickson City slowed down as a wide load made its way through. State police and Dickson City Police officers helped a large transformer on its path to its final destination.

“Up to a power substation up in Scott Township,” Patrolman Mike Fredericks of the Dickson Police Department said.

The transformer weighed 270,000 pounds and traveled from Waueksha, Wisconsin by rail to Dickson City. Then it rode on a flatbed trailer through the city, making its way up Viewmont Drive and Business Route 6. Officers say there have been bigger loads moved through the city but this one is unique.

“We didn’t have anything quite this big coming through town that was so populated during daylight hours so that’s a first,” Fredericks said.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before. I’ve seen generators before pretty big. But not as big as that,” Jack Johnson from Dickson City said.

The load was scheduled to start its trip around 9 a.m. but didn’t actually start until about 11 a.m. It traveled slowly, at about two miles per hour. Johnson and his father waited in the parking lot of the Viewmont Mall to set eyes on the transformer and the vehicle transporting it.

“I’m a big fan of like trucks that’s why I’m here today,” Johnson said.

Officials say the load did cause some challenges.

“As you can see, vehicles everywhere. We’re trying to just manage traffic to keep everybody safe but yet moving at the same time,” Fredericks said.

The trip was supposed to take about five hours but was delayed for about two hours due to a mechanical issue.