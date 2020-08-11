Digital Exclusive: What you need to know about school reopening guidance

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — School districts across northeast and central Pennsylvania have been hard at work, trying to plan a return, since being forced to shut their doors to students in March.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many looking for guidance on how to safely reopen with students, school staff, parents and everyone’s safety at the forefront.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, we have said that decisions would be based on science and on data,” said Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine. “These recommendations use that data to help schools make local decisions.”

The Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education offered official recommendations Monday morning as the Keystone State grew closer to the ‘back to school’ season with many return plans still being fleshed out.

“All of the actions we have taken are designed to be precise, targeted and to prevent the spread of this very contagious virus,” added. Levine.

Much like the previous ‘red, yellow and green’ metrics of reopening after Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home and shutdown orders, the recommendations come in three phases and are based on county data collected by the Department of Health.

“One is the incidence rate; the number of cases in a county, per capita, over the last seven days,” Secretary Levine noted. “The other is the percent positivity over the last seven days in terms of diagnostic testing. This is specifically the ‘PCR’ testing that we rely upon.”

The Department of Health is making the data they are using to make these recommendations readily available on their website, but we’ve compiled some of the most important trackers here for you.

The ‘COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard‘ has the data sorted in a table and can be manipulated to show the state or each specific county.

Metrics for seven-day periods are the basis of the data being used to determine the recommendation, per county. The spread is categorized as low, moderate or substantial. Counties with less than 10 new cases in a seven day period are considered ‘low’ by default.

Above that value is when the term ‘per capita’ kicks in. Counties wanting to get to or remain in the ‘low’ category are aiming for less than 10 cases per 100,000.

The ‘low’ category warrants a recommendation that students can safely return to a full in-person education or use a hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning to promote social distancing and sanitizing efforts.

The next level of ‘moderate’ is 10 to 100 new cases per 100,000 in a seven-day period and come with a recommendation of a hybrid plan or full virtual learning.

The last and most restrictive is ‘substantial.’ The only recommendation would be full online education. Only one county in our region falls under that category and was addressed Monday in a media call.

“Over the last number of weeks we have seen an increase in the incidence rate and percentile positivity of Union County,” noted Levine, who further explained that correlating with a federal prison coronavirus outbreak. “We know that outbreaks, regardless of the setting can pose a risk of community transmission that can impact everybody because even though the inmates don’t come and go, the staff do and would most likely live in that county.”

As school districts from all counties across the commonwealth now adjust to what may be weekly shifts in recommendations, Dr. Levine did stress that unlike some of the executive orders and legislation that has come about in the last six months, these are not orders.

The Departments of Health and Education will continue to partner to forward the best recommendations for safe reopening.

Eyewitness News will continue to bring you the latest as it is announced. To best utilize the information here and unique situations across northeast and central Pennsylvania, be sure to stay tuned into our continuing ‘Back to School with Eyewitness News coverage.’