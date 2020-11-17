Digital Exclusive: Wayne Memorial Hospital implements disinfecting robots

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wayne Memorial Hospital has two new robots in their halls.

The hospital recently purchased Tru-D Smart UV-C robots to help disinfect rooms after a patient leaves them.

Staff say the timing was just right since they received the new technology on Oct. 26 around the time when the coronavirus numbers began to rise.

The rooms will now be first cleaned by a house keeper and then followed by Tru-D for a deeper clean.

