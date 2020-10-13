Digital Exclusive: Voter information resources

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — This election year, a historic number of people are expected to vote by mail. Regardless of the way you are voting, there are several things to be aware of.

The Department of State has updated information about mail-in ballots. If you have requested and received a mail-in ballot, make sure you read all instructions on the ballot to avoid sending a so-called “naked” ballot which may cause your vote to be discounted. Ballots should be marked with a pen, sealed inside a secrecy envelope and then sealed inside the return envelope. You must also sign and complete the voter’s declaration.

If you make a mistake on your mail-in ballot, there is no opportunity to fix it.

Ballots can be returned in three ways. Voters can either send their ballots by mail, dropped off in person at your county’s election office or at a county designated drop box. Locations of drop boxes and offices can be found by clicking here.

Ballots must be post-marked by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled that mailed-in ballots will be counted for three days after Election Day to avoid problems due to slow mail time. This means that mail-in ballots must be received by the county election office by 5 p.m. on November 6.

It is possible that due to the high volume of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and other states, the election results will be not be known on election night.

If you are voting in person, find your polling location online by clicking here.

If your eligibility to vote is has not been determined by the county’s election office by Election Day, you are able to submit a provisional ballot. This will allow your vote to be recorded and counted if election officials determine that you are eligible to vote in that district. You will be able to find out if your provisional ballot was counted, partially counted or did not count 7 days after the election. Find more information on provisional ballots here.