Digital Exclusive: Tyler Labine at the Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When actor Tyler Labine was asked to be the pace car driver at the Gander RV 400 race at the Pocono Raceway, he was excited.

“I got asked if I would do it and you have that moment of like ‘oh yeah that’d be cool!’,” Labine said.

Labine’s nerves kicked in right before his practice lap.

“It’s you know, it’s a really specific thing to have the car at fifty four miles per hour exactly. They had to train me on the whole thing,” he said.

But comic relief came to the rescue as his trainer helped him feel more comfortable.

“I got in the car and felt really in-equipped. And then the guy teaching me couldn’t figure out how to use the cruise control in the car. So I was like okay we’re gonna be alright. If he doesn’t know how… We figured it out together, we laughed a little bit. And I feel much more comfortable now,” he said.

Labine was cast as Doctor Iggy Frome in the NBC TV show ‘New Amsterdam in 2018. He says he used to attend funny car races and drag races as a child, which influenced him to be the pace driver on Sunday.

“I remember that feeling of the like energy. And the sounds and all of the smells. It’s just loud. I wanna feel that again,” he said.

Labine says it was an honor to be the pace car driver.

“It’s not a thing you get to experience you know,” he said.