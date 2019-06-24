Digital Exclusive: The Pierogi Project

HANOVER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time to pinch the pierogi. Thousands of delicious handmade pierogies are being carefully crafted with love at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish.

More than 40 volunteers are prepping for the exaltation of the Holy Cross Church Bazaar.

Bazaar chair Frank Castrignano says the mission of the day is churning out their signature pierogis.

“What’s going on right now is what makes it successful,” says Castrignano. “They are all hand-pinched and hand-put together–all the cheese and all of the potatoes. As you can see, there’s quite a few of them and they’ll do about–over 5,000 today, alone.”

The sale of those tens of thousands of pierogis will go a long way to helping the church operate and help the surrounding community.

“It is our biggest fundraiser–this last year we had to put on a new roof, it paid for that. The air conditioning system was 37 years old, we replaced that. There’s a lot of maintenance that goes on in the church that people don’t realize. It’s not just the heating and air–there’s stuff that needs to be fixed and the bazaar helps maintain that,” he added.

Susan Dule is the food coordinator for the bazaar and says the month-long prep period doesn’t just make pierogis and haluski — it builds relationships.

“The one thing that is so important is theres some people that come to the bazaar food prep–they might be at home, alone, all day so this is the time of year they are able to come and help out,” said Dule. “Not just help out, but also interact–we made so many new friends just by people coming and a lot of people have joined our church because of this.”

If these polish delicacies aren’t enough to bring people out to the bazaar, Castrignano says there’s something for everyone.

“We’ve got over 50 picnic tables that we put out. There’s tons of seating for people to come out and enjoy the bazaar, listen to the bands and even when it rains–everything is under tents so you don’t have to worry about getting wet. Basically, it’s a family affair.”

The bazaar runs from July 19th to the 21st behind the church on Main Road. Make sure to bring your appetite for a good cause.

The church will be in prep-mode all week-long as they prepare for the upcoming event.

