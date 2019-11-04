Digital Exclusive: ‘The Link’ Mobile Career Center

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– For some who may not have the means or the opportunities to get back into or just enter the workforce, help is on the way.

“It’s known as ‘the bus’ but we call it ‘The Link.’ The idea behind it is we go out to the communities, out past the Careerlinks that are in the area,” said Robert Eddy, a workforce specialist for The Link. “We sit at borough buildings or libraries–places where people do go to seek help.”

The Link is entering it’s second full year of action servicing nine counties through central and northeast Pennsylvania.

Staff for the mobile center can assist those who are looking for help in more rural and other communities with everything from workshops to job searches, mock interviews, resource referrals, and education.

“We basically try to get them as much as we can, that we have, in a four-hour period, in that aspect,” said Eddy.

All that and more is packed into the office bus and for some like Marissa Anderson, it can be a pleasant surprise. She came to print out a resume and stumbled into much more.

“They’ve been very helpful with my resume, restructuring it,” she said. “I’ve learned how much is available through the Careerlink. There are so many resources.”

The staff for the link are both retirees for the time being but say it’s a rewarding field of work.

“I think it’s a big, big service for the individuals,” added Eddy. “–Just the fact that we can get out here and help them with the things that they need help with.”