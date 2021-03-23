Digital Exclusive: The life and legacy of spaceflight titan and Lackawanna County native Glynn Lunney

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News brings you a one-on-one interview with NASA’s Chief Flight Director Holly Ridings on the passing of legendary NASA Engineer Glynn Lunney.

“I think it’s important to see this and I hope they’re going to be seeing it a hundred years from now”. Glenn Lunney

Those are the words of the legendary NASA engineer talking several years ago about the 1969 Moon Landing. Lunney was an on-duty flight director during that historic event. Less than a year later, he played a major role in Apollo 13’s “Houston, we have a problem” crisis.



Images courtesy of NASA.

The Old Forge native who worked for NASA since its inception in 1958 would later serve as Manager of the Space Shuttle Program. He left the agency in 1985, leaving an incredible mark on aeronautics history.

Glynn Lunney died Friday at 84.

Reporter Madonna Mantione sits down with Ridings to talk about the legacy the founding father of spaceflight leaves behind tonight in your Eyewitness News Digital Exclusive.

