Digital Exclusive: The Future of the Hazleton Campus E.R. is here

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Just short of a year after breaking ground, the Lehigh Valley Health Network Hazleton Campus is ready to introduce the public to their new emergency department.

“In emergency medicine, we know that you can get through, be seen and the better you can be taken care of–the better you do and it’s better quality of care for patients.” said medical director of the LVHN Hazleton Emergency Campus. “We’ve actually been able to increase–we’re doubling the size of the E.R. over the next couple of months. This is the first phase which will actually give us a brand new addition to the front of the E.R., give us a new waiting room, 13 new treatment rooms including supertrack and other processes that totally change how we treat patients.”

Some of the renovations include a streamlined intake from ambulance to nurse stations and the super-track rooms which expidited care for less severe cases.

Lehigh Valley Health Network has had a growing connection with the Mountain City for more than a decade and when the new emergency department is completed, it will do more than just provide treatment for the area… they plan to double their core staff – meaning more jobs for the community.

“We’re really into building the community and offering as much job growth and potential for everyone,” said Miller. “Having the facility, the new process and the ability to bring this and offer it to the community is a great thing”

Gone are the days of an eight-bed emergency room at the campus along East Broad Street. These renovations will eventually lead to over thirty state-of-the-art rooms and a higher quality of treatment.



“I’ve been able to watch this campus grow as time has gone by,” said chairman of the department of emergency & hospital medicine for Lehigh Valley Health Network, David Burmeister. “For us–from an emergency department standpoint, this is a major change for us in the sense that we’ll be able to put some processes in place that we’ve always wanted to put into place.”

Those in on the day-to-day grind are excited to get to work in the new facility.

“We definitely have a commitment to the community and so we recognize, very quickly, over the last several years that this was a big need for the community–to build our emergency services,” added Miller. “As a result, with planning and dedication, we’ve been able to bring this to fruition and build the ‘dream’ E.R. that we all want for the community.”

All three phases of this project is expected to be completed early next year. When all is said and done, the hospital will have 35 beds in their new emergency room to better treat the citizens of Hazleton and the surrounding area.