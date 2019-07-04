Digital Exclusive: The Family That Volunteers Together…

DENNISON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– On the 3rd of July, most people are getting ready for the 4th of July but some people, rain or shine, are doing some volunteer work at Nescopeck State Park.

Volunteers met, maybe not so bright, but definitely early, to volunteer their time. Some gardening cleanup around the visitor center and the butterfly garden was the mission of the day. John Ferrante recently moved back to the area after a quarter-century in eastern Ohio.

“We’re sitting on the porch a couple of days ago, drinking coffee and reading the paper. My daughter read this little article [or notice] about what was going on,” said Ferrante. “I said, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about going down and doing that.’ She says ‘Well if you go, I’ll go.’ Yesterday when we were talking about doing this, the granddaughters got involved, so here we are.”

Volunteering at the state park with three generations of his family has made Ferrante’s return home to Pennsylvania special.

His daughter, Lisa Mozeleski is glad to have her father around and share this time with him and her daughters.

“This is just a nice opportunity to go back and revisit,” said Mozeleski. “I brought my kids here when they were babies and it was great to come back and bring them as young adults for the betterment of the whole park.”

Ferrante says the great outdoors as well as volunteering time for the community have been family staples.

“We’ve always been involved with the outdoors and camping. I can remember when the granddaughters were babies, they went camping with us,” he said. “We like the concept of volunteering, giving back to the community and since we’ve moved, I’ve been looking for some place to get involved again. This looks like this could be it.”

The rain and humidity may have stopped some volunteers from coming out, but Mozeleski says the family would much rather be out and active.

“What else would we do on a rainy, gloomy day?,” she asked. “So instead of being inside, it’s great to be outside. It’s great to be enjoying nature. We’re been surprised, the rain kind of eased up a little bit. We’ve been able to hang out and enjoy the morning maybe a little bit more than maybe we thought we were going to.”

The three generations of volunteers were excited to make it out on ‘Independence Day Eve,’ but a larger group was more than happy to put in the hours and work to keep the park clean.

“I think it’s great when you walk into a situation like this and you see other people who care about their community,” added Mozeleski. “Everybody that’s here, we don’t know each other. We may not know each other too much before we leave today, but the common bond that’s established by just working together for a common goal is the valuable lesson.”

The group meets every few weeks at the visitor center and you can find a schedule if you’d like to chip in at the park’s Facebook page.