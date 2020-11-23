Digital Exclusive: Thanksgiving forecast

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Whether you are planning to deep fry a turkey in your yard or relying on fair weather to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Thanksgiving forecast is important for many.

After a windy Thanksgiving in 2019, this year looks to have fair weather for the majority of the day.

While we could see some light rain early on Thanksgiving morning, the showers won’t last all day.

It’ll be slightly breezy in the morning, but winds will be calm by the evening.

The winds do not look like they will be strong enough to ground the parade balloons in New York City either.

With afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s, highs are running over five degrees above average.

