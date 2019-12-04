Digital Exclusive: ‘Survivor’s Sheets Program’ at the Berwick Police Department

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “We’re certainly looking for some help, you know, to help facilitate the program to further it,” Chief Ken Strish of the Berwick Police Department said.

The Berwick Police Department is starting a new program to assist survivors of sexual assault. The ‘Survivors Sheets program is a campaign to collect bed sheets for those who have been sexually assaulted. Strish says he used to be a detective and saw many of the violent cases.

“I’ve been in the situation where we have to collect evidence, either their clothing, their bedsheets, things along these lines,” Strish said.

Investigators have to take these items from those who say they’ve been sexually assaulted because they could potentially contain evidence.

“DNA evidence is crucial in this day and age. And there’s all kinds of DNA found within the clothing, within the bedsheets. That all has to be forensically tested. So that’s why we do collect those,” Strish said.

The program is also in the works at the Nescopeck and Salem Township Police Departments. Officers say you can’t always see the trauma sexual assault survivors go through.

“I’m certain anytime that someone has to have any type of sexual assault occur, that there is going to be trauma. Whether or immediate or down the road. So yeah I think being able to provide something as simple as simply replacing what we are taking away is going to help them with the trauma,” Strish said.

The program in the Berwick area was pioneered by Robin Massina after she saw similar programs in other police departments all over the nation. She says eventually the program will expand to include clothing for the survivors.

“I want to be able to tell those people like ‘listen you’re not alone. You know there’s people out there that are caring for you. And I’m hoping that with this, we can even put together in our kits like counseling information, all that stuff so that the survivors ultimately, at the end of the day not be okay because they’re not gonna be okay, but be able to know that they’re not alone and that people care,” Massina said.

For those interested in donating sheets, you can drop them off at the Berwick Police Department, the Berwick United Way, or with Massina.