Digital Exclusive: Surface mill-and-pave not enough for Blakely’s potholes

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — While potholes are a familiar sight in the commonwealth, Chris Paone, the Borough Manager of Blakely, says he has been receiving complaints about the condition of Main Street for years.

Now, he is looking to the Lackawanna County Commissioners for help in a total restoration of the road from Blakely to Archbald.

He says a surface mill-and-pave wouldn’t be enough, and the road needs to be completely excavated and rehabilitated.

Paone tells Eyewitness News he has even heard reports that there are 100-year-old railroad ties and brick still underneath the road from when the trolley cars used to travel up and down Main Street.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione has the Lackawanna County Commissioners’ response to the borough’s request in a Digital Exclusive.