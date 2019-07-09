Digital Exclusive: Summer on 2 Wheels

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– When looking for things to do this summer, a road trip may sound tempting but there’s plenty that you can do on two wheels.

Northeastern Pennsylvania has plenty of incredible venues for bicycling. If you’re looking to roll along downtown in Wilkes-Barre, Rich Adams is the guy to talk to. He owns Around Town Bicycles, which has been a staple of the city for over a decade.

Adams says although there’s plenty of college students that move in for most of the year, city travel isn’t most of his customers’ priority.

“You have a small percentage of people who use it for utilitarian purposes but mostly it’s for recreation, for fun–whether it’s mountain biking, road cycling or just riding the dike, mostly general recreation,” said Adams.

Around Town’s flagship partner is Jamis Bikes. Jamis sales representative Keith Murphy lives in Jim Thorpe and can safely say he loves what he does for work.

“The riding scene is incredible around here because we have a trail system that covers, basically, the whole eastern part of the state. You can ride it all or you can ride segments of it from one town to another. There’s a lot of beautiful towns that are connected by the trails. You can pull off of some of the trails and there’s some really good mountain biking,” said Murphy. “Just please get out, enjoy the area and ride your bike.”

Jamis and Around Town put on a test-drive demonstration of three new models that perfectly fit the scene at the D&L Trailhead in Mountain Top. Bryan Dubuc, the event coorinator, lives in North Carolina, but got a ride in before setting it up.

“This is kind of an ideal venue for our demo here,” said Dubuc. “We not only have full-suspension mountain bikes, but we also have our gravel ‘adventure’ bikes. You can either ride the gravel bikes on the D&L rail-to-trail or there’s also some mountain bike single tracks off of the trail to the sides. It’s pretty awesome.”

All three were adamant that getting out on the roads, trails and in the woods should be an excellent way to enjoy the summer. I asked Adams where the best places to head would be for anyone who would just be picking up the passion to ride.

“I would basically send you out on the dike. I would send you to the Back Mountain Trail, which is a great trail to ride. I could send you to Kirby Park and from there you could spiral out further. You could go to Frances Slocum State Park, D&L in Mountain Top or Moon Lake Park. Iit depends what kind of bike you have,” said Adams. “There’s a lot of different kinds of bikes now which makes it harder for consumers to understand what they need and that’s my job. I figure out what they need and get them the right bike for how they want to use it.”

There aren’t any more demos scheduled for this summer, but Adams is right off the square in downtown Wilkes-Barre to point you in the right direction on two wheels.