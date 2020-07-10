Digital Exclusive: Suicide prevention/awareness run and walk

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 24 hours, one 3-mile loop and the attention fixed on a young man no longer with us.

The Purple Cow Winery in Bloomsburg hosts the 2nd Annual Walk & Run for Suicide Prevention. The event put together by Kyle’s Tree, an organization started after the passing of Kyle Ray Brophy on October 5, 2018.

Money raised will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes will show you the track and how important this event is to the Bloomsburg Community and beyond coming up on Eyewitness News at 11 and your full Digital Exclusive at PAHomepage.com.