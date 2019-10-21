Digital Exclusive: Spanish Language Junior Ranger Program at Steamtown National Historic Site

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “And I was like … well why don’t we translate it in Spanish. It’s possible. I know I can do it,” said Flor Blum, a park ranger at Steamtown National Historic Site.

A new park ranger at the Steamtown National Historic Site aims to make the park a more diverse place. Flor Blum, who recently began working at the park in May, began the Spanish Language Junior Ranger program.

Blom says most national parks have Junior Ranger programs.

“It’s pretty much a kids program to understand the site’s history, why it’s important, make it easier for them to understand. And it’s fun,” Blum said.

The program includes interactive quizzes, mazes, games, and more. Once the kids finish, they receive their own ranger badge. Blom says it’s important to have programs in different languages so they’re accessible to everyone.

“This is their parks as well. The National Parks belong to the American people,” Blum said.

She said having the Junior Ranger program in Spanish is especially important in Northeast PA.

“There is a growing Hispanic population just south of here, Hazleton. There’s a huge Hispanic population. And we’re trying to get them over here,” Blum said.

Blom says she was inspired to start the Spanish Language Junior Ranger program after interacting with Spanish speaking families on the job.

“I was speaking to a family on the train in Spanish and then an other family overheard me. They came over to me and they said ‘you know our daughter is doing the junior ranger book but we’re having problems helping her out.’ The daughter spoke English, the parents did not.”

The program runs all year long. Blom invites those who wish to participate in the program to visit Steamtown.

“A la comunidad Hispana, te invitamos a Steamtown. Venga aprender de los trenes, y hace estas actividades,” Blum said. (Translation: to the Hispanic community, we invite you to Steamtown. Come learn about trains and do these activities.)

Blom’s next goal is to translate the program into French. In Scranton, Revathi Janaswamy. Eyewitness News.