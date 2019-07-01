Digital Exclusive: Smart Flaggers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new traffic control system is now in place on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. Joyce Wynn, a flagger who used to stand in the street to direct traffic, says the new system uses Smart Flaggers.

“They are geared towards safety for the flaggers. Keeps them out of hundred-degree weather, the rain, the snow, cause we work twenty-four seven,” she said.

The smart flaggers are on both sides of the now one way street. When one direction is clear, the flagger raises the Smart Flagger for the traffic coming from the opposite direction. It’s done by a tablet. It was Andre Reyes’ first day working as a flagger today, and he says it’s an easy system to understand.

“You know in this day in age everyone has phones and tablets, so it picks up real quick,” she said.

Wynn says this system is better because drivers have to pay attention. An alarm sounds if a driver knocks the bar off, and the Smart Flaggers are monitored by a video feed in case of accidents.

“I’ve had a lot of experiences with drivers. I mean some of them – they want to co-operate, some don’t. I’ve had women putting on makeup. They don’t want to stop. And a lot of people on the phones,” she said.

Wynn has witnessed drivers become confused by the Smart Flaggers, and encourages them to use the new system instead of taking a detour. She says it’s much easier than one would think.