Digital Exclusive: Scranton local makes over 10,000 masks, including ones for dolls

One Scranton resident is lending a hand during the pandemic by making masks, but not just for humans.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Patty Lee has made and donated over 10,000 masks during the pandemic. She saw the need as a former healthcare professional and decided to help.

Now, she’s also making masks for dolls, bears and even elves on shelves. She says it’s to help kids who need medical attention feel more comfortable.

Lee also says she’s seen a rise in requests for masks in the recent weeks and is in need of cotton cloth donations.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more from the mastermind behind making regular and doll sized masks in a Digital Exclusive.