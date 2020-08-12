Digital Exclusive: Scranton High School seniors celebrate graduation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wednesday was a day of excitement and new beginnings for seniors at Scranton High School. It comes after months of stress and concern.

“At the beginning of the year we were all questioning like are we gonna get out of… are they going to cancel school or anything? And then when it happen, you know the initial panic and then it just sort of became normal life,” Trey Griggs, a Scranton High School graduate said.

“I didn’t want to leave my friends and like it happened on Friday the 13th, and I was like…that’s a great way to start things,” Zohal Gul Mohammad said.

Students finally got to see each other at their graduation ceremony and say their goodbyes to their school, all while socially distancing. There were five ceremonies to help with that, each with 50 to 60 students per ceremony. They were seated six feet apart in rows spread 10 yards apart.

Diplomas were already placed at their seats when the students reached them, and at that special moment when their names were announced, they stood up. Principal John Coyle says it’s a good way to finally give the students closure.

“They’ve had a long year but they’ve been resilient through it all and perservering. And I’m glad we got an opportunity to do this today and honor the kids,” Coyle said.

Valedictorian Fione Evans says the past few months taught her and her fellow students not to take things for granted.

“To live life to the fullest every day, cause you never know what’s gonna happen,” Evans said.

Coyle has one last message for the Scranton High School Class of 2020.

“Thank you for your patience your understanding. And we’re glad to see you guys have your ceremony today,” Coyle said.