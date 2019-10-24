Digital Exclusive: ‘Rocky Horror’ Returns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– It’s a growing Halloween tradition in Wilkes-Barre, especially when you never know what to expect.

“There’s nothing like coming past Little Theater on a Friday or Saturday night, before Halloween, and seeing grown men who are 6’4″ wearing fishnets and high heels,” said the show’s director Nickie Kylie Pimental. “The ladies can get dressed up too.”

2019 marks the sixth annual production of Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre. The cult classic plays on science fiction, horror, gender-bending, and rock and roll.

Pimental is taking her first crack at directing with the company and says the goal with Rocky Horror is to keep it fresh.

“Keeping with the tradition of the show,” she added. “Making it fun and not making it the tired old Rocky Horror that everybody goes to see.”

The enormous set, glam-rock twists and devoted cast are promising four unforgettable performances this year, which may include you, at home.

“A lot of Rocky is the improv aspect of it,” said Taylor Nicole Rupp, who plays ‘Columbia’ in this year’s rendition. “When you interact with the audience so much, it’s different every night.”

“Really, it’s the only theater experience that I know of where the stage reaches out into the audience and vice-versa,” noted Little Theater’s general manager David Parmelee. “They’re not up there participating, but mentally, they’re all surfing the same wave.”

It’s been almost 45 years since the stage show made its way from the UK to Los Angeles and audiences started getting involved with ‘callbacks’ that make viewers just as much a part of the experience as those on stage and screen.

“You get to be as much a part of the show as we are,” added Rupp. “The shouting up on stage and the interaction that we will give back to you is phenomenal.”

This includes special midnight shows where the most die-hard fans come out with everything from costumes to toilet paper and heckling-a-plenty for their friends on stage. It’s all in good fun, though.

“It is a wonderful, fun, raucous atmosphere, but of just the right kind,” Parlemee said.