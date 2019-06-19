Digital Exclusive: Recycling for the homeless

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local effort in Pittston is taking recycling to the next level.

Corky Krupp runs a crochet class that’s turning plastic bags into mats for the homeless. She’s running the classes out of the Pittston Memorial Library and she says it takes an incredible amount of effort just to make one mat.

“They get laid on the ground. They’re the size of a single bed,” Krupp explains. “And it takes us four hundred bags to make just one mat.”

Carol Coolbaugh works at the library and has been helping to organize the class.

“I had seen these blankets being made, but it is a very big undertaking to do it by yourself,” Carol Coolbaugh, Pittston Memorial Library employees said. “And I thought it was a wonderful idea, so when Corky came to the library I said I would certainly help with the project.”

Krupp and Coolbaugh hope more and more people will attend the classes so they can get the extra help they need to not only make but distribute the mats to those who need them.

“We can give them to the soup kitchen, we could give them to the veterans administration, or we could just ask a police officer if he happens to know where there is a homeless person,” Krupp added.

Krupp aims to get the community youth involved. That’s not limited to scout troops and college organizations.

“I think it’s a great way to give back to the community, and especially when the weather gets cold,” Coolbaugh said. “Everybody’s willing to help out with coat drives and things of that nature. Food Pantries. And this is just another way that people in the community can help.”

Those interested in participating, classes are taking place at the Pittston Memorial Library on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 4 to 6pm, and on certain Saturdays for those who work during the week.

