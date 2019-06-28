Digital Exclusive: Record-breaking Beads of Love

In the seat of Wayne County, you can walk up and down Main Street in Honesdale. You can pick up plenty of memorable merchandise, but one shop in particular has ‘Guinness World Record-Breaker’ written all over it.

At 10th and Main is the ‘Bloom’ storefront that now houses 2,000 feet of the world’s longest beaded necklace.

Mary Ann Corey runs ‘Bloom,’ as well as The Portable Playhouse.

“It’s a donation-based shop and it supports our hospital program and our cancer retreat,” said Corey. “So you can come in and make a five dollar donation and pick a pair of earrings, ten dollar donation for a bracelet and so on. We have scarves and jewelry, pottery and some paintings. Yeah it’s lovely.”

Corey and company do beading in hospitals and cancer centers. They’ve opened a free cancer retreat for patients called Lonakana–but with expansion came the need to raise funds for a new site–that’s when the idea hit her.

“One night i had a dream and i woke my husband up at three in the morning and said ‘oh my gosh! I know what we need to do,'” she exclaimed. “I said we need to bead the world’s largest necklace’ and he said ‘oh my gosh you couldn’t tell me this at eight o’clock?'”

Corey started out solo on the necklace, but quickly realized the effort was going to need an influx of loving manpower.

“We had just so many great participants and they couldn’t be happier to help,” added Corey. “That was refreshing to see. All the love that was put into it. The kids were so excited because they knew what they were doing it for.”

The necklace officially made the record books at Pocono Raceway back in October. Now, Corey is breaking up the almost six-and-a-half miles of beads and wire to sell individually, with all proceeds going towards the new Lonakana retreat.

“We can’t change their diagnosis but we can make their time here better,” she said. “That’s what we are all about and that’s what we’ve always been all about.”

Calls have been coming in from around the globe for charitable purchases of these pieces of history, and put the portable playhouse closer to better serving those in the community and getting the word out about those services.

The section necklaces from the original record-holder can be purchased at ‘bloom’ in Honesdale or at lonakana.org.