Digital Exclusive: Rage room offers stress relief during pandemic

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “They walked out of there and I’m telling you what…It was…I said to the one ‘you have deeply routed issues,’ and he just laughed and he said ‘not anymore’,” Denise Ogurkis, owner of Rage at the Factory, said.

You could call ‘raging’ the new rage. A new rage room, called ‘Rage at the Factory’ opened in Forty Fort this weekend. It’s owned by Ogurkis, Nicole Smith and Nicholas Smith, who also own the Hatchet Factory next door.

Customers can break pretty much anything they want with tools provided from bottles, to TVs, grills, and cars. Doing so releases pent up frustration or anger. Owners say it’s especially needed during this pandemic.

“People have anxiety, people have rage. I mean look at the road rage, truck drivers, regular people that are just driving their cars, people don’t have their jobs, they don’t have money coming in,” Ogurkis said.

Swinging that hammer or wrench, releases endorphins and also a form of exercise. The activity also gives people a sense of normalcy during this pandemic.

“It is about still providing fun. People need that. You need socialization. You have to be mindful and safe about it but it’s a nice way to come out, whether you’re one person in there, or a group of six next door throwing hatchets,” Ogurkis said.

Ogukris tells Eyewitness News there are many precautionary measures in place to protect people against COVID. One of them is you have to wear a mask, even underneath the face shield.

“It’s very important mentally right now for everybody to feel that they can still come out in a safe environment, come indoors and know that they can have a little bit of fun and still be protected,” Ogurkis said.

Ogurkis asks anyone who has extra junk around the house, to bring it in to be used.