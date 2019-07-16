Digital Exclusive: Prudential’s Christmas in July

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the last two weeks of Christmas in July, a month long drive dedicated to helping people in need of food throughout the Wyoming Valley. Organizations like Eyewitness News and Prudential are participating in the event. Sue Unvarsky, chief operating officer for full service for Prudential, says that the company has a long term relationship with the Saint Francis Food Kitchen in Scranton. The company has a food collection bin right in its lobby.

“So not only are we a financial sponsor, but we also offer blood sweat and tears through the food drive collection itself. We deliver it to the food pantry, and then we help to separate it and disperse it out from there as well,” she said.

Unvarsky says that the Christmas in July food drive is crucial because people are otherwise distracted during the summer months.

“Those local services don’t get as much volunteerism or as many donations as they might otherwise during the school year,” she said.

One out of eight people, and one out of five children struggle with hunger in Pennsylvania. Unvarsky says giving back to the community is one of Prudential’s priorities.

“In terms of community footprint and what’s really – we thought, our employees are most passionate about, what’s most important… It has to do with hunger and shelter. So we give a lot of concern and a lot of volunteerism around those types of initiatives,” she said.

“For me personally this really drives home what we should be about in corporate America. If we’re not helping the community as a whole, if we’re not ensuring that we’re modelling the behaviors that we would expect of others, then we’re not really fulfilling the need and the purpose for being in the community in the first place,” she said.