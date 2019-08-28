Digital Exclusive: Props to the Big Screen

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people have wild dreams they’d like to check off on their bucket list, but few can scratch ‘work on a Martin Scorsese movie’ off their’s. But that’s just what a Jessup man was able to do.

“Well it was a 10-foot tall dutch windmill. And it was very very specific way that we had to build it,” Joseph Buckshon said.

Those in Jessup most likely recognize Buckshon as the mayor, but what you might not know is he’s also a mini-golf course designer. And his company – Mini-Golf Inc. – was commissioned to make props for the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese mob movie ‘The Irishman’ — which is based on the story of a local mob boss.

“The reputed mob boss Russell Bufalino is from the Pittston old forge area, which is very close to us here,” he said.

It was only fitting that props made in northeast Pennsylvania would be used in the movie. The windmill, along with other miniature golf props, are in the background of a scene in which Robert De Niro is playing mini-golf.

“They searched miniature golf and found out that we’ve done many special products in the past and said this is perfect,” he said.

The other products Buckshon is talking about include a miniature golf course for Ralph Lauren’s Fortieth Anniversary in the Fashion Industry celebration, and props for the NBC television show ‘The Blacklist’. But Buckshon says this request was special.

“This is going to be a lot more fun because my three favorite actors are in it: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci,” he said.

The windmill took thirty days to create. Buckshon says it was easy because the set designer for the film company Villa Roma Productions had specific measurements in mind. ‘The Irishman’ will make its debut in select cinemas on November 1 before hitting Netflix on November 27.

“Well it’s a big difference watching it on a TV than being in a theater with a giant screen. That’s great. I can’t wait,” Buckshon said.

Buckshon says he plans to have a party to celebrate the ‘The Irishman”s release, and wants to watch the movie as soon as it comes out.