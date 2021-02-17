Digital Exclusive: Pottsville offers alternative St. Patrick’s Day festivities

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The pandemic has canceled one more popular event in our area – the Pottsville St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities. City Administrator Tom Palamar says the cancellation was not completely unexpected…

“Everybody is doing it in response to the global pandemic and trying to do the right thing in not encouraging large events where you know people may have the temptation to perhaps social distance. So we just didn’t think it was the prudent and responsible thing to do to sponsor an event like that,”

Palamar says the festivities are loved in Pottsville because the city has a rich Irish culture.

“Schuylkill County and Pottsville has a rich tradition for this feast day and I think people enjoy celebrating it for many reasons, not only the fact that it’s St. Patrick’s Day, but people are starting to put the winter blues behind them and get ready for spring,” Palamar said.

But just because the parade will not be held, doesn’t mean people can’t celebrate. The city is hosting activities through March that you can do while safely following pandemic guidelines.

“The ‘Best Wearing of the Green Contest’, is one thing that we’re doing. People can take a photograph of themselves in the green attire they would have normally would have worn if they would have gone to a parade or some other event. You can share it with us and we’ll share it with the community so your friends will still see you rocking your best green,”Palamar said.

There’s also a Best St. Patrick’s Day Home contest, and a Best St. Patrick’s Day Pet photo contest. The city is also asking people to share their favorite Irish stories and sayings.

“It’s our way of helping people pass along that Irish tradition that they cherish so much. It’s only tradition if you share it. If you don’t share it, it becomes lost like any traditions, like any history,” Palamar said.

Palamar says even when the pandemic ends, some of these activities will continue as part of Pottsville’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations.